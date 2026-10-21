Maryland Million Day is more than a day at the races. The annual event celebrates Maryland's horse racing heritage while showcasing the breeders, owners, trainers, and farms that play an important role in the state's agricultural community.

Held at Laurel Park on October 24, Maryland Million Day is the second biggest day on Maryland's racing calendar outside of the Preakness Stakes. Horses with Maryland ties compete for more than $1 million in purse money during a full day of racing and entertainment.



Maryland Million Day celebrates racing, agriculture, and Maryland pride Maryland Million Day celebrates racing, agriculture, and Maryland pride

For longtime racing fans and first-time visitors alike, the event offers an opportunity to experience one of Maryland's signature sporting traditions while supporting the state's equine industry and agricultural economy.

For more information, visit laurelpark.com/marylandmillion.