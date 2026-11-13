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Maryland Lottery raffle puts two $1 million prizes up for grabs

Maryland Lottery raffle puts two $1 million prizes up for grabs
<b>Maryland Lottery</b>
<b>Maryland Lottery raffle puts two $1 million prizes up for grabs</b>
Maryland Lottery raffle puts two $1 million prizes up for grabs
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A $1 million prize could make for a memorable start to the new year, and the Maryland Lottery plans to award two of them in its Millionaire Raffle.

The limited-entry game caps sales at 300,000 tickets, giving players a chance at the two $1 million grand prizes as well as thousands of other cash prizes.


Maryland Lottery raffle puts two $1 million prizes up for grabs
Maryland Lottery raffle puts two $1 million prizes up for grabs

Tickets cost $20 and remain on sale through Jan. 4 unless they sell out first. Each ticket comes with a unique raffle number and automatically qualifies for one of eight Early Bird drawings. One $10,000 prize is awarded in each weekly drawing.

The Final Drawing on Jan. 4 awards the two $1 million grand prizes, 10 prizes of $50,000 and 2,000 additional cash prizes. Players should hold on to their tickets to check the winning numbers.

For more information, visit mdlottery.com.

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