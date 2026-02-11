Lyric Baltimore is holding its annual Dream Big Contest for students in grades 5-12 who live in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Students can submit poetry, essays, musical compositions, or visual art now through February 20, 2026, with a creative response to the question: “How will you reach for the stars and change the world?"

Each year, the Dream Big Contest highlights the remarkable insights, courage, and brilliance of Greater Baltimore youth. Contest finalists will receive cash prizes and laptops. Top finalists will share their winning work on the Lyric Baltimore’s historic stage during the Dream Big Celebration on March 24, 2026.

Lyric Baltimore's "Dream Big” Contest

Submit your entry to the Dream Big Contest by Friday, February 20 at dreambigcontest.org!