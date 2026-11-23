One of Baltimore’s favorite Thanksgiving traditions returns when Loyola Blakefield takes the field in the 106th annual Turkey Bowl on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium on the campus of Towson University.

The annual game has become a holiday tradition for generations of students, alumni, families and football fans across the region. Tickets cost $12, and children ages 2 and older require a ticket. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Fans should also be aware that the stadium has a clear-bag policy.



Loyola Blakefield prepares for one of Baltimore's biggest Thanksgiving traditions

Loyola Blakefield prepares for one of Baltimore's biggest Thanksgiving traditions



Beyond the excitement of game day, Loyola Blakefield is also looking ahead to the next school year. The admissions application deadline for the 2027-28 school year is Dec. 11. Families interested in learning more about the Catholic, Jesuit school can explore its academic programs, faith formation opportunities and commitment to service for boys in grades 6 through 12.

For more information, visit loyolablakefield.org and make sure to watch WMAR on all streaming platforms starting at 9am Thanksgiving Day!