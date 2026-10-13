Halloween is about more than costumes and candy. From creative activities for kids to beauty essentials for adults, there are plenty of ways to make the season both festive and fun and Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss has a covered.

HI-CHEW continues to be a Halloween favorite with its fruity flavors and chewy texture, making it a popular addition to trick-or-treat bags and candy bowls. Families looking for hands-on activities can check out Crayola Goo Playsets and Light-Ups, which allow kids to mix, create, customize, and display colorful Halloween-themed creations.



Limor Suss rounds up sweet treats and spooky fun for Halloween

Limor Suss rounds up sweet treats and spooky fun for Halloween

For those preparing for costume parties and long nights of makeup wear, Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is designed to remove waterproof and long-wear makeup, dirt, and oil without harsh rubbing. Younger Halloween fans can also enjoy imaginative play with the Maxx Action School Bus, which features lights, sounds, a working microphone, and joystick controls.

For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com, Crayola.com, GarnierUSA.com, and LimorMedia.com.

