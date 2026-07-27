Lifestyle expert Limor Suss brings practical solutions for back-to-school season with products designed to help families stay organized and prepared throughout the school year.

Limor Suss reveals her top back-to-school organization essentials

Minted's Custom Name Labels offer durable, waterproof personalization that helps kids keep track of school gear, clothing, and everyday essentials. These custom labels withstand washing machines and dishwashers while maintaining their vibrant appearance all year long. Minted's Mini Lunch Box Notes make everyday thoughtfulness feel effortless with elevated stationery perfect for thank yous, lunchbox notes, gift toppers, and little reminders that brighten any child's day.

Zenni Blokz glasses provide advanced blue light-filtering and UV-protecting lenses designed for today's digital lifestyle. With students spending more time on screens for homework and learning, these specialized lenses help protect developing eyes from harmful blue light exposure while maintaining visual comfort during extended study sessions.

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant delivers 100 hours of clinically-proven sweat protection against three types of sweat: stress, heat, and activity. This powerful formula helps students and parents stay confident during busy school days, from morning drop-offs to after-school activities and everything in between.

To learn more visit Limor.TV or follow her @limorsuss.