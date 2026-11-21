The holidays call for gifts that feel personal, fun and a little unexpected. Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss has ideas that cover everyone from the stationery lover to the kid who loves a surprise and the friend with a sweet tooth.

Minted offers artist-designed holiday cards, personalized gifts and festive finds for holiday entertaining. The collection gives shoppers a chance to choose something customized while supporting designs created by independent artists.

For a playful pick, Squeeezy Yum Yums Metallic Series lets kids squeeze, reveal and create their own fortunes. The toys are available at Target and add an interactive option to holiday gift lists.



Limor Suss picks playful holiday gifts for everyone on your list

Limor Suss picks playful holiday gifts for everyone on your list

HI-CHEW also brings seasonal flavors to stockings and candy bowls with its limited-edition Holiday Mix. The assortment features Apple Crumble, Sugar Plum and Cherry Vanilla, with each intensely chewy piece individually wrapped for easy sharing with friends and family.

For more information, visit www.minted.com/holiday, www.target.com and hi-chew.com.

