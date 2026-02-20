Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares new products from Philips Avent designed to make caring for babies easier and more sustainable. The Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor features SenseIQ technology, letting parents view their baby’s sleep status and breathing rate. With the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, parents can keep an eye on their little one and use cry translation to better understand their cues.

Limor Suss' "Must-Haves" For Baby

Limor Suss' "Must-Haves" For Baby

Philips Avent now offers its first plant-based pacifiers, the Ultra Air and Ultra-Soft. These pacifiers provide the same comfort, quality, and value parents trust, with the added benefit of a reduced environmental impact. Visit Limor.TV for more.

