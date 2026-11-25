Holiday shopping can get overwhelming fast, especially when new gadgets, beauty finds and personalized presents compete for attention. Lifestyle Journalist Anna De Souza highlights several gift categories that can help shoppers narrow the field this season.

Personalized gifts continue to resonate because they add a thoughtful touch that feels unique to the recipient. Cricut products allow shoppers to create customized gifts, decorations and keepsakes that feel more personal than a standard store-bought present.

Lifestyle Journalist Anna De Souza's holiday picks for beauty, tech, and more

Lifestyle Journalist Anna De Souza's holiday picks for beauty, tech, and more



Beauty gifts remain a holiday favorite, and IPSY offers curated beauty subscriptions that introduce recipients to new products throughout the year. For shoppers looking to make a bigger splash, Dell Technologies features laptops and other devices that can serve as both practical tools and memorable gifts.

As wish lists grow and budgets tighten, many shoppers are looking for presents that combine usefulness with a personal touch, making personalized projects, beauty discoveries and technology upgrades popular choices this holiday season.

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