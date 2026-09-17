Lifestyle expert Limor Suss knows fall gatherings call for comfort food that doesn't require hours in the kitchen. That's why she recommends Pretzilla Soft Pretzel Bites, which deliver bakery-fresh taste without the bakery trip. These bite-sized treats work perfectly for movie nights, game day parties, or after-school snacks when families want something satisfying but simple.

As the weather changes, Suss reminds parents that skin needs extra protection. She suggests Lanolips 101 Ointment , which uses 100% natural pure lanolin to deeply hydrate dry lips, cuticles, and skin. This multi-purpose balm handles everything from chapped lips to rough patches, making it a fall essential for the whole family.

For families with young children, Suss highlights how bath time can become an adventure with Fisher-Price's new sensory toys designed to shake, spin, float, and dunk. These hole-free rattles, spinners, and ocean pals feature suction-cup play that keeps little hands engaged while parents enjoy a smoother evening routine.

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares her favorite fall finds

Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss shares her favorite fall finds

Each product helps families create memorable moments during the season of gathering together, whether snacking during football games, protecting skin from crisp air, or making bath time more fun.

For more seasonal ideas, follow Limor on YouTube at youtube.com/@LimorMedia.