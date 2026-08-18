As students prepare for another academic year, the right technology can make all the difference between struggling with outdated equipment and seamlessly managing coursework, entertainment, and everything in between. Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler highlights three game-changing products from HP that deliver the performance and reliability students need without breaking the bank.

Butler recommends starting with the HP OmniBook 3, a sleek 14-inch laptop that solves the biggest student complaint about portable computers: constant charging. With up to 45 hours of battery life powered by HP Snapdragon X, students can tackle full days of classes, study sessions, and late-night projects without hunting for outlets. The laptop features AI-optimized performance, smartphone-like responsiveness, and an optional 2K OLED display that makes everything from research to streaming look stunning. At $1,149.99, it delivers premium features in a lightweight, portable package.



Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler shares essential back-to-school tech picks

Lifestyle Editor Joann Butler shares essential back-to-school tech picks

For students who game, stream, or participate in virtual study groups, Butler showcases the HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 Wireless Gaming Headset. The dual wireless connectivity lets users seamlessly switch between gaming consoles, laptops, and mobile devices, while the 80-hour battery life means forgetting to charge won't derail important calls or gaming sessions. At $99.99, the lightweight design ensures comfort during extended wear.

Butler also features the HP Smart Tank 7602 All-in-One Printer, which tackles the hidden cost of student printing. With up to three years of ink included, students can print assignments, scan documents, copy materials, and send faxes without constantly buying expensive cartridges. Currently on sale for $369.99 down from $469.99, or available through HP's subscription service starting at $12.99 monthly.

Find these back-to-school essentials at hp.com, hyperx.com, and major retailers.