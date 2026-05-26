Memorial Day kicks off grilling season—and this year, backyard BBQs and summer parties are getting a serious upgrade. Chefs are moving beyond the basics, with more focus on bold flavors, shareable dishes, and easy ways to make entertaining feel more elevated without the extra work.



Learn how to elevate your grilling experience

Let lamb be your go-to for summer grilling Learn how to elevate your grilling experience

Food Network chef, championship pitmaster, and Beat Bobby Flay regular Matt Abdoo shares what to grill now for all your summer gatherings. He’ll walk through easy, crowd-pleasing ideas for summer entertaining, from shareable dishes to next-level burgers and skewers, along with simple prep tips and smart grilling techniques viewers can actually use. He will also highlight why lamb is gaining attention as a go-to for summer grilling—thanks to its bold flavor, versatility, and quick, grill-friendly cuts.

