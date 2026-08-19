Courier Business Academy (CBA) is a business education platform that helps

aspiring entrepreneurs launch and grow profitable courier and logistics

businesses. The company provides training, resources, and guidance on

building sustainable transportation businesses, from getting started to

creating scalable operations. With a proven track record of helping

thousands of entrepreneurs enter the industry, many CBA students have

gone on to build successful businesses, including some reaching six- and

seven-figure revenue. What makes CBA unique is its focus on helping

people move beyond gig work and create businesses that generate

long-term income, ownership, and wealth-building opportunities.

Learn the ABC’s of Business from CBA (Courier Business Academy)

If you are interested in learning more about entrepreneurship, courier

businesses, and building a logistics company can explore the resources and

training available through Courier Business Academy, by visiting

https://www.courierbusinessacademy.org.

Follow Daeron Myers (@Daeron.Myers) on Instagram for updates on upcoming events,

educational resources, and opportunities to connect with the CBA

community.

