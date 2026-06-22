Shari Bailey will talk about the Annual Sunflower Planting, a special event that helps raise awareness about hidden and non-visible disabilities. The sunflower is used as a symbol to help people better understand and support individuals whose disabilities may not be obvious to others. The event brings together families, friends, advocates, and community members to celebrate inclusion and acceptance.



Laila's Gift plants the seed to help raise awareness about hidden and non-visible disabilities

Inspired by her own family's experiences, Bailey founded Laila's Gift, a nonprofit organization that supports families raising children and adults with hidden disabilities. The organization provides resources, support for caregivers, and programs that help create more understanding and welcoming communities. Through events like the Annual Sunflower Planting, Laila's Gift encourages people to learn, connect, and help make communities more inclusive for everyone.

Learn how a simple sunflower can spark meaningful conversations, foster understanding, and help create a more inclusive community for all at LailasGift.org