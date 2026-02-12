Keystone Korner Baltimore is the city’s premier live jazz and R&B venue and restaurant, founded by NEA Jazz Master Todd Barkan and Michelin-starred Chef Robert Wiedmaier. Located in the scenic Harbor East/Fells Point neighborhood, the club presents world-class live music and exceptional cuisine Tuesday through Sunday in an intimate, elegant setting.

Originally established in 1972 in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, Keystone Korner quickly became one of the most celebrated jazz clubs in the country, operating until 1983. In 2019, Todd Barkan revived the legendary brand in Baltimore, bringing its rich legacy back to life and restoring a full-time jazz home to the city for the first time in more than 30 years, since the closing of Ethel’s Place.

Now celebrating its 54th anniversary and its eighth year in Baltimore, Keystone Korner continues to showcase an extraordinary lineup of internationally acclaimed artists and rising stars alike. This Valentine’s Day weekend is no exception, with special performances alongside major returning artists including Stanley Clarke, Patti Austin, Christian McBride, Bilal, Noah Pierre, Brandon Woody, Cyrus Chestnut, Najee, and many more.

