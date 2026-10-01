The Kendall Burrows Foundation is encouraging Marylanders to make a difference in the lives of children and families facing serious medical challenges.

Since 2015, the foundation has partnered with the Johns Hopkins Children's Center Harriet Lane Compassionate Care Program to help create supportive and healing environments for children receiving pediatric palliative care and for the families who care for them.

The organization was inspired by Kendall Burrows, whose strength and grace during hospital stays continue to shape the foundation's mission. Today, the foundation works to ensure children and families facing difficult diagnoses receive comfort, support and compassionate care.

This year, organizers are aiming to reach a significant milestone. The foundation reports that it has raised and donated $882,000 to date and hopes to surpass $1 million through continued community support.



Kendall Burrows Foundation works toward $1 million for pediatric care

Kendall Burrows Foundation works toward $1 million for pediatric care

That effort continues with the organization's annual gala on Oct. 23. The event raises critical funding for pediatric palliative care programs and helps increase awareness about the needs of children and families navigating serious illnesses.

Foundation leaders say progress has been made in pediatric palliative care over the years, but the need for community involvement remains strong. Supporters can help by attending the gala, purchasing tickets or becoming sponsors.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at

Kendall Burrows Foundation