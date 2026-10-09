Fall is one of the best times to explore Harford County, where local farms, seasonal attractions, and fresh produce help define the season. Jones Family Farm has been part of that tradition for generations, giving visitors a chance to experience a working family farm while enjoying some of the county's best-known agricultural offerings.

The fifth-generation family farm is known for its sweet corn, but that's only part of the experience. With two locations, Jones Family Farm offers locally grown produce, seasonal flowers, plants, and nursery items. Throughout the year, visitors can also enjoy seasonal attractions, from sunflower displays to Christmas trees.



Jones Family Farm offers a classic Harford County fall experience

Jones Family Farm offers a classic Harford County fall experience

For families looking for a day trip or a taste of local agriculture this fall, Jones Family Farm is one of many destinations that showcase what makes Harford County unique.

For more information, visit helloharford.com and jonesproducefarm.com.