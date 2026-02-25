The 37th Annual Mix 106.5 Radiothon, benefiting Johns Hopkins Children’s Center will run Thursday, Feb. 26, and Friday, Feb. 27, from 6 a.m.–7 p.m. on both days. The radiothon is Johns Hopkins Children’s Center’s largest single fundraiser.

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Gears Up For Radiothon

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Gears Up For Radiothon

Last year, the event raised more than $1.14 million. Funds raised helped the hospital purchase lifesaving tools and technology, fund important research, and develop innovative technology and programs. To make a donation, please visit HopkinsKids.org or text “Mix” to 34984.

