The holidays can feel especially difficult for children and teens who spend December in the hospital, away from family, friends, school and everyday routines. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center helps families preserve some holiday traditions through Snowflake Station, its annual holiday toy shop.

Community donations stock Snowflake Station with gifts for hospitalized children and their siblings. Parents and caregivers can choose presents at no cost, which lets them focus on their child’s care instead of finding time to finish holiday shopping.



Johns Hopkins Children’s Center brings holiday joy to hospitalized kids

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center brings holiday joy to hospitalized kids

Donations for Snowflake Station will be accepted through Dec. 14. New toys and gifts are needed for children of all ages, and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center says all donated items must be new.

For more information, visit hopkinsmedicine.org/johns-hopkins-childrens-center/ways-to-give/types-of-gifts/child-life.

