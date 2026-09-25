IT Cosmetics creates makeup and skincare products that work double duty. The brand infuses skin-loving ingredients like collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid into high-coverage cosmetics, combining beauty with skincare benefits.

The Do It All collection takes this philosophy to the next level. The Sheer Tint Face Balm serves as a clinically tested, 4-in-1 skincare-makeup hybrid with a 92% skincare base that provides coverage while treating your skin.

The Do It All Radiant Concealer offers similar multitasking benefits, covering imperfections while nourishing skin underneath. The collection extends to color cosmetics with the Do It All Serum Color Balm Sun Cream Blush & Bronzer.

IT Cosmetics stands for Innovative Technology, and the brand delivers on that promise by creating products that eliminate the need to choose between skincare and makeup. Each product works to improve skin health while providing the coverage and color you want.

The Do It All Lip Transformer completes the collection, offering 10 different shades that provide color while caring for lips. This approach means fewer products in your routine without sacrificing results.



IT Cosmetics "Do It All" collection simplifies beauty routines

IT Cosmetics "Do It All" collection simplifies beauty routines



The entire collection represents a shift toward smarter beauty products. Instead of layering multiple products, the Do It All line combines essential steps into single, effective formulas.

Shop the complete "Do It All" collection at itcosmetics.com or find them at ulta.com and Ulta retailers nationwide.

