House of Ruth - Fill the House 2023

House of Ruth Maryland leads the fight to end intimate partner violence against women, men, and their children by confronting the attitudes, behaviors and systems that perpetuate it, and by providing victims with the services necessary to rebuild their lives safely and free of fear.

House of Ruth Maryland is proud to continue their partnership with WMAR-2 News for the "Fill The House" campaign. Volunteers will be on hand on Wednesday, October 18 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in the Towson Place Shopping Center to collect donations of diapers, wipes & formula, comforters, pillows & blankets, and new underwear for women, men & children.

The event is held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. By encouraging community members to bring donations for the "Fill The House Campaign," House of Ruth Maryland stands by its commitment to provide services and resources to victims of intimate partner violence.

Thank you to sponsors Weis Markets and PeoplesBank for their continued support of Fill the House.

