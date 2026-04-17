Our Positive Vibes: Honoring First Responders celebrates the courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment of the everyday heroes who protect and serve our communities. Through uplifting affirmations and inspiring real-life stories, this special edition highlights the strength found in service, teamwork, and resilience. It stands as a heartfelt tribute to those who continue to rise above challenges, uplifting others through their dedication, sacrifice, and heart. A portion of the proceeds supports programs that give back to first responders and their families.



Learn more about Positive Vibes for First Responders

Honoring First Responders with Positive Vibes

What sets this book apart is its unique blend of authentic testimonies and uplifting affirmations, created to support mental wellness and foster stronger community connections. Readers gain a rare and meaningful glimpse into the emotional journeys of those who protect and serve—and discover why their stories truly matter.

If you are interested in sharing stories for the book, please email info@pmjfoundation.org.

