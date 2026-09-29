Maryland is taking an important step toward preparing students to respond to emergencies through its revised Comprehensive Health Education Framework. The framework includes lifesaving bleeding-control skills as part of the High School Health I curriculum, giving students the opportunity to learn practical skills that can make a difference in the critical minutes before emergency responders arrive.

Stop the Bleed teaches students how to recognize life-threatening bleeding and respond using simple, evidence-based techniques such as applying direct pressure, packing a wound, and using a tourniquet when appropriate. These are skills that can be used not only in a school emergency, but also at home, in the community, or anywhere a serious injury occurs.



High Schools now help Maryland "Stop the Bleed"

High Schools now help Maryland "Stop the Bleed"

For Maryland's high school students, incorporating hands-on bleeding-control education into health classes is an opportunity to build confidence, preparedness, and lifesaving skills before graduation. It also brings together Maryland's schools, trauma centers, EMS agencies, and injury-prevention organizations around a shared goal: giving young people the knowledge and skills to help save a life when every second matters.

For more information, head to maryland-traumanet.com

