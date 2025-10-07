Help Fill the House this October to benefit House of Ruth Maryland

House of Ruth Maryland leads the fight to end intimate partner violence against women, men, and their children by confronting the attitudes, behaviors and systems that perpetuate it, and by providing victims with the services necessary to rebuild their lives safely and free of fear.

Many people flee intimate partner violence with only what they can carry or even just the clothes on their back, and House of Ruth Maryland is there not just to offer a safe space, but also to help with a fresh start. WMAR-2 News is proud to continue their partnership with House of Ruth for the "Fill The House" campaign to collect donations for personal care and home items.





Donate to Fill the House to benefit House of Ruth Maryland

Volunteers will be on hand on Wednesday, October 15 from 9am- 6pm at the Weis in the Towson Place Shopping Center to collect donations of diapers and training pants, wipes & formula, comforters, pillows & blankets, and new underwear for women, men & children.

The event is held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. By encouraging community members to bring donations for the "Fill The House Campaign," House of Ruth Maryland stands by its commitment to provide services and resources to victims of intimate partner violence.

Learn more and find a full wish list for donations here.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, call the House of Ruth hotline 24/7 at 410-889-7884