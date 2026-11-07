One of the biggest misconceptions about senior living is that it means slowing down. In reality, many older adults find they become more active and social after moving into a community designed around connection, convenience, and shared experiences.

Harmony at Laurel offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care in a setting that combines maintenance-free living with chef-prepared meals, weekly housekeeping, on-site therapy services, and easy access to shopping and walking trails. Residents also enjoy a full calendar of activities and events designed to keep them engaged and connected.



Harmony at Laurel puts connection and community at the center of senior living

Harmony at Laurel puts connection and community at the center of senior living

The Laurel community joins Harmony at Enterprise in Bowie and Harmony at Waldorf in Waldorf, giving Maryland families additional options as they explore senior living. Harmony at Laurel is scheduled to open in late 2026, and future residents can currently take advantage of Charter Member benefits and pre-opening savings.

For more information, visit harmonyatlaurel.com.

