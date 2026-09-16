Harmony at Laurel is bringing premium senior living to Maryland's newest community, opening in January near beautiful walking trails and shopping centers. The facility will offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care in spacious apartments with chef-prepared meals, weekly housekeeping, and onsite therapy services.

What sets Harmony at Laurel apart is the company's focus on creating vibrant social communities. Harmony Senior Services celebrates the fun and connection of senior living with a full calendar of activities and events throughout the year. Many residents at their existing communities say they have more of a social life at Harmony than they ever had before moving in.

Future residents can secure their spot at Harmony at Laurel now through the Charter Member program. This pre-opening opportunity offers exclusive savings and benefits that won't be available once the community officially opens its doors in January.



Harmony at Laurel opens in January with pre-opening specials for new residents

Harmony at Laurel opens in January with pre-opening specials for new residents

Representatives can provide details about the Charter Member specials and help families reserve their preferred apartments. The pre-opening program allows residents to lock in special pricing and amenities before the community begins regular operations.

Harmony at Laurel joins two other Maryland locations: Harmony at Enterprise in Bowie and Harmony at Waldorf. The company's maintenance-free living approach includes onsite physical, occupational, and speech therapy to support residents' wellness goals.

Learn more about Harmony at Laurel and reserve your Charter Member spot at harmonyseniorservices.com.