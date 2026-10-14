Many older adults worry that moving into a senior living community means giving something up. But for many residents, it can actually mean gaining new friendships, activities, and opportunities to stay connected.

Harmony at Laurel offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care, along with chef-prepared meals, housekeeping, therapy services, and maintenance-free living. The community is also located near walking trails and shopping, giving residents convenient access to recreation and entertainment.



Harmony at Laurel aims to make retirement living more social

Harmony at Laurel aims to make retirement living more social

One of the biggest draws of senior living is the social connection it provides. Harmony Senior Services offers a full calendar of activities and events designed to help residents stay active and engaged. In fact, many residents say they have a more active social life than they did before moving into the community.

Harmony at Laurel is expected to open in late 2026 and is currently accepting charter members.

For more information, visit harmonyatlaurel.com.