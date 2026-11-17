Holiday shopping season is right around the corner, and Harford County's locally-owned businesses are preparing to welcome shoppers with festive events, unique gifts, and memorable experiences.

The Bel Air Downtown Alliance and Hello Harford are encouraging residents and visitors to shop small throughout the holiday season and support the businesses that help define the character of the community. Small Business Saturday serves as the kickoff to holiday shopping in Downtown Bel Air, where shoppers can explore local boutiques, specialty retailers, restaurants, and other small businesses.

The celebrations continue throughout the season with Winter Wonderland festivities, the Market at the Armory, the Bel Air Farmers' Market, and the Christkindl Market. Shoppers can browse one-of-a-kind gifts while enjoying holiday traditions and seasonal entertainment.

Holiday shopping opportunities also extend beyond Bel Air. Hello Harford is highlighting festive markets and shopping destinations throughout Harford County, including the Main Street districts of Havre de Grace and Aberdeen.

Harford County holiday markets offer local gifts and memorable experiences Harford County holiday markets offer local gifts and memorable experiences

This year, local organizations are encouraging consumers to think beyond traditional presents and give experiences as gifts. Options include family outings at Pirate's Cove Family Fun Center, visits to local wineries and breweries, admission to attractions such as the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum and Decoy Museum, restaurant gift cards, and locally made treats from neighborhood bakeries.

Supporting local businesses helps strengthen the local economy while preserving the unique charm that attracts residents and visitors to Harford County year-round.

For more information, visit helloharford.com and downtownbelair.com.

