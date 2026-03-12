Harbor East is where city life meets waterfront luxury, and Bozzuto invites residents to experience it all through three premier apartment communities: Spinnaker Bay, Promenade, and Liberty. Each building offers a distinctive vibe—whether it’s the established charm and spacious layouts of Spinnaker Bay and Promenade, or the sleek, contemporary finishes found at Liberty. Yet all three share something special: unbeatable access to Baltimore’s vibrant waterfront, breathtaking views, and walkability to everything residents love.

Select homes offer sweeping views of the harbor, plus the convenience of dining, boutique shopping, and entertainment just steps from your door. Everyday living is effortless, especially with Whole Foods Market located directly beneath one of Bozzuto’s communities—a unique perk that brings grocery shopping right to your doorstep.

Harbor East Luxury Living with Bozzuto

Harbor East Luxury Living with Bozzuto

Choosing any of these apartment homes means tapping into the energy and lifestyle that define Harbor East. Residents enjoy accessibility, modern amenities, and the excitement of urban living in a truly unmatched location.

This month, Bozzuto is offering an exclusive incentive for March move-ins: receive one month free at Spinnaker Bay and Promenade. Ready to make Harbor East your home? Discover Bozzuto’s waterfront communities and embrace the luxury, convenience, and vibrant city living waiting for you.