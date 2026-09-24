Get ready to sip and saddle up! Harbor East transforms into the Wild West this Saturday, October 3 as their beloved Vino in Vogue festival returns with a country twist.

From 12-4 PM on Aliceanna Street, wine lovers can mosey through tastings from Harbor East favorites like Bin 604, Maximón, and Loch Bar. But this isn't your typical wine event.

Picture this: you're sampling premium wines while live country music fills the air, line dancers teach you the latest steps, and kids pet adorable animals at the mobile petting zoo. Local vendors serve up delicious lite bites while shops offer special deals throughout the neighborhood.

Harbor East knows how to throw a party. This waterfront destination combines the best of Baltimore living with unique events that bring neighbors and visitors together for unforgettable experiences.

Harbor East celebrates wine festival with Western theme October 3

Harbor East celebrates wine festival with Western theme October 3



Whether you're a wine connoisseur or just love a good time, this Western-themed celebration offers something for everyone. Grab your boots and head to Harboreast.com/events for tickets.

One afternoon, one street, endless fun. Harbor East's Vino in Vogue proves you don't need to travel far for a great adventure.

