Habitat for Humanity examines rising housing costs and family budgets

For many families, rising housing costs don't just affect where they live. They can influence everything from grocery budgets and health care decisions to savings goals and career opportunities.

New research from Habitat for Humanity found that more than three-quarters of people surveyed globally have cut back on at least one expense in order to afford housing. The findings highlight the growing pressure many households face as housing costs continue to consume a larger portion of monthly budgets.



Habitat for Humanity examines how rising housing costs are changing family budgets

Habitat for Humanity examines how rising housing costs are changing family budgets

Housing advocates say addressing the issue will require collaboration between governments, businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations. Expanding access to affordable housing remains a key challenge in many communities around the world.

For more information, visit habitat.org.