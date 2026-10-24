Families looking for a seasonal getaway can celebrate Halloween all month long during Great Wolf Lodge's annual Howl-O-Ween event.

The celebration features family-friendly activities including Monster Bash dance parties, Halloween-themed crafts, Boo Bingo, trivia contests and interactive games. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes as they participate in the festive events throughout the lodge.



Great Wolf Lodge brings month-long Halloween fun to families

Great Wolf Lodge brings month-long Halloween fun to families

One of the featured attractions is Ghostly Globes, an immersive experience filled with Halloween décor, music, family games, apple cider and a build-your-own graveyard dessert. The event is designed to deliver plenty of seasonal fun while keeping the atmosphere friendly and welcoming for guests of all ages.

For more information, visit GreatWolf.com.