Gray Aesthetics Med Spa

Facial balancing can be achieved with subtle enhancements for a natural Valentine’s Day Glow.

One of the most requested aesthetic treatments, Facial balancing focuses on harmony, rather than changing individual features.

Using small, strategic amounts of dermal filler, providers can enhance overall facial proportions for a refreshed natural look.

Local Medical Aesthetics Expert Reena Gray from Gray Aesthetics explains how new facial balancing creates subtle results that help patients look like the best version of themselves.