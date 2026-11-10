Some West Baltimore residents may still know the building as the former Bon Secours Hospital, but Grace Medical Center now offers the community much more than it did before.

LifeBridge Health completed a $61.6 million transformation of the medical center, bringing new healthcare services and modernized facilities to West Baltimore. The five-year renovation includes a new emergency department, expanded outpatient services, an updated dialysis unit, new behavioral health clinics, additional green space and a new entrance.

LifeBridge Health acquired the facility in 2019 and used feedback from residents and community leaders to help determine which services Grace would offer.

The medical center now provides emergency and primary care along with specialties including cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, pediatrics and women's health. Grace also offers adult and pediatric behavioral health services, 3D mammography and physical therapy.

One piece of the former Bon Secours Hospital also remains part of the transformed campus. Stained glass preserved from the hospital's chapel now appears in a serenity space for Grace team members.

Grace Medical Center's work also extends beyond the building. Its Community Health and Wellness team connects thousands of West Baltimore residents with healthcare, support services and educational resources each year. The team visits senior living communities, attends neighborhood events and health fairs, and partners with organizations including the Baltimore City Health Department.



Grace Medical Center gives West Baltimore more ways to get care close to home

Grace Medical Center gives West Baltimore more ways to get care close to home

Grace also hosts an annual Community Day with local churches and community organizations. The event brings neighbors together for free health screenings, family activities, food, music and giveaways.

In early 2027, the medical center plans to expand its community outreach with an updated Care Happens Here van.

Much of Grace's transformation took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which means some residents never saw the changes taking shape. Today, the former Bon Secours Hospital offers a broader range of healthcare services closer to home for people across West Baltimore.

For more information, visit LifebridgeHealth.org/grace