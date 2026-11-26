The best holiday gifts don't end up tucked away in a closet after the season ends. Lifestyle expert Mike Avila recommends several products designed to make everyday life a little easier, whether that means improving comfort at work, staying organized at home or simplifying day-to-day tasks.



Gifts that reduce clutter, boost comfort, and get used all year

Gifts that reduce clutter, boost comfort, and get used all year

Among his picks are the Hinomi H2 Pro Ergonomic Chair, Swiss Army Knives and apparel from UNTUCKit. For households that need extra room during the busy holiday season, PODS Moving and Storage offers a flexible way to create space and reduce clutter.

For more information, visit hinomi.co, REI.com, UNTUCKit.com and PODS.com.