Summer travel season is fast approaching, and the Maryland Office of Tourism has a plethora of tips and tools available to help plan your multi-night summer getaway in any of Maryland’s world-class destinations.

Discover less crowded waterfront escapes along the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland’s rivers, as well as cooler mountain retreats in Western Maryland.

Learn more about Maryland’s rich history ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.



Discover a summer of adventure and fun in Maryland

Get summer travel ideas from the Maryland Office of Tourism

These destinations offer affordable, accessible, and meaningful ways to explore Maryland this summer while supporting local communities and discovering hidden gems close to home.

The Maryland Office of Tourism regularly promotes seasonal travel deals, hotel packages, and special offers by local tourism partners across the state.

Visitors can find available promotions and offerings by visiting “Deals & Discounts” by clicking here and following Maryland Tourism’s social media channels.

