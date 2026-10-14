As we get older, even minor cuts, scrapes, and skin injuries can take longer to heal. Aging skin tends to become thinner and more fragile, making wounds more common and increasing the risk of complications if they're left untreated.

According to the Wound Center at GBMC, it's important to pay attention to wounds that appear to be getting larger, showing signs of infection, or simply aren't improving. Caregivers should also keep a close eye on older loved ones, since delayed healing can sometimes lead to more serious health concerns.



GBMC shares warning signs that a wound isn't healing properly

GBMC shares warning signs that a wound isn't healing properly

The Wound Center at GBMC brings together specialists in vascular surgery, podiatry, infectious disease, plastic surgery, and wound care nursing to help patients receive comprehensive treatment and support throughout the healing process.

For more information, visit gbmc.org/woundcare.