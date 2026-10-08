Supporting an aging parent often means juggling appointments, paperwork, errands and other responsibilities. FreedomCar CONNECT™ was created to help families navigate those challenges while allowing older adults to maintain their independence.

The membership-based concierge service pairs each client with a dedicated Client Advocate who provides personalized support, coordinates services and helps manage everyday needs. Rather than focusing on traditional senior care, the program is designed to empower older adults while giving families another trusted source of support.



FreedomCar CONNECT gives families added support and peace of mind

FreedomCar CONNECT gives families added support and peace of mind

Families interested in learning more can also take advantage of a complimentary in-home assessment to discuss goals, concerns and support needs and develop a personalized plan moving forward.

For more information, visit freedomcarconnect.net.