Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Protection

It's the second in a three part series about the biggest things your money needs. Last week, Finley Alexander Wealth Management covered the topic of growth. Now, we talk about step two: protection.

You want to protect your ability to grow and purchase while still being able to live and enjoy life. There are a few points to consider about protecting your nest egg:

Protect your money and investments in a way that gives you optimal use of it (via cash flow)



You want to protect your purchasing power; the point of a nest egg is not to have a pile of money, it's so that the nest egg sends you steady, increasing cash flow that keeps you in the lifestyle you want.



You must protect your ability to stay work optional and retire.

