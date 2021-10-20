Fill the House - Weis Markets

Weis Markets has a commitment to the communities they serve. For the fifth year, they are partnering with WMAR-2 News and for Fill the House campaign to benefit House of Ruth.

House of Ruth Maryland helps more than 9,000 victims of intimate partner violence each year. Many women and children leave abusive situations without personal or hygiene items.

House of Ruth is accepting diapers, wipes, formula, new bedding, socks, and underwear. Make your donation from 9am - 6pm today at the Towson Plaza Weis location. Volunteers will be on hand for contactless donations.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.

Learn more about Fill the House here.