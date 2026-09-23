Fall festival season is in full swing in Harford County! Whether you’re looking for great food and local flavors, a classic harvest celebration, live music, or even the excitement of an extreme boat docking competition, there’s something for everyone.



Fall festivals are afoot in Harford County!

Fall festivals are afoot in Harford County!

With festivals and events happening nearly every weekend, fall is the perfect time to get out, explore Harford County and experience our communities at their best.

Check out HelloHarford.com for more information and how to purchase tickets for events that have admission.