Many adults over 40 find that losing weight becomes more difficult, even when they continue to follow the same diet and exercise habits that worked in the past. Weight Loss Expert Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body says factors such as hormone imbalances, inflammation and stress can create what he calls metabolic friction, making it harder for the body to lose weight and keep it off. Common warning signs include gaining weight despite no major changes in eating habits, struggling to lose weight with traditional methods and regaining weight after initial success.



Dr. Cory Aplin explains the causes of metabolic friction

Dr. Cory Aplin explains the causes of metabolic friction

To help people better understand the challenges affecting their metabolism, Optimal Body is offering the first 25 people who schedule a free virtual assessment of the nine causes of metabolic friction, along with a customized plan to address them. Participants will also receive complimentary training on how to lose their first three to five pounds in one week without diet or exercise. Learn more at MyOptimalBody.com.