Turning 50 doesn't mean slowing down anymore. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, the triple board-certified physician and Bravo's Married to Medicine star, shared practical strategies for staying active, engaged and healthy during the second half of life.

Now 50 herself, Dr. Metcalfe brings both medical expertise and personal experience to healthy aging. The military veteran and mother of three owns Acute Face MD, a medical concierge service in Atlanta, plus a restaurant and real estate ventures.

During Healthy Aging Month, the 2026 theme "Curiosity Has No Age Limit" emphasizes how movement, social connections and new experiences support aging well. Dr. Metcalfe addressed key areas adults over 50 should prioritize.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe reveals healthy aging secrets for life after 50

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe reveals healthy aging secrets for life after 50

Mature skin needs specific ingredients to look firmer, smoother and healthier. Hormonal changes bring new challenges with managing sweat and odor during stress and activity. Warm-water relaxation helps soothe tired muscles and everyday stress.

Next-generation skincare includes peptides and plant exosomes for smarter beauty routines. Dr. Metcalfe emphasized that the years after 50 can be among the healthiest and most fulfilling with the right approach.

The practicing physician focuses on occupational and preventive medicine, helping patients protect both physical and mental health while managing stress and finding new purpose.

Dr. Metcalfe's candid, practical approach treats 50 and beyond as a fresh start rather than a decline. Her strategies help adults reconsider old habits and embrace the possibilities ahead.

Learn more about healthy aging strategies at tipsontv.com.

