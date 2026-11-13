Holiday shopping gets a little easier when one stop covers the kids, collectors and Disney adults on your list. Disney Store’s 2026 holiday picks mix nostalgic characters with interactive play, festive touches and keepsakes designed to last beyond the season.

Lifestyle Expert Christine Pullara points to the Mickey Mouse and Friends 2026 Christmas Train Set by Lionel as one of the standout gifts. The remote-controlled set pairs Mickey and friends with four train cars, a Christmas tree, smoke, sound and light effects for a toy that doubles as part of the holiday décor.

For kids who like their toys to talk back, the Toy Story Talking Action Figures each feature more than 10 phrases and interactive features. Star Wars fans can get in on the fun with the R2-H16 Interactive Remote-Control Droid, which adds sounds and lights to playtime.



Disney Store’s hottest holiday toys bring magic to every wish list

Midday Maryland

Disney Store’s hottest holiday toys bring magic to every wish list

Collectors also have options. The Jasmine Holiday Special Edition 2026 Doll features a flowing hooded gown, gold details and styled hair, while Darth on a Hearth puts a Star Wars twist on a familiar holiday tradition with Darth Vader dressed in a Santa hat and cape.

Whether the goal is a toy that keeps kids busy after the wrapping paper comes off or a collectible that becomes part of the holiday display each year, Disney Store’s lineup offers options for a range of ages and interests.

For more information, visit DisneyStore.com.