The Maryland Food Bank is offering opportunities this summer for community members to get involved through its Education & Demonstration Garden, where volunteers can participate in hands-on gardening while learning about nutrition and healthy eating.



Learn how you can volunteer in the garden

Discover growing volunteer opportunities at The Maryland Food Bank’s Garden

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger across the state. Through partnerships with more than 760 community organizations—from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore—it helps provide food and essential resources to Marylanders experiencing food insecurity.

Together with its statewide network of partners, the organization helps provide enough food for more than 119,000 meals every day, totaling more than 43.6 million meals each year. These efforts support children, seniors, veterans, and working families across Maryland. In addition to addressing immediate food needs, the Maryland Food Bank works to tackle the root causes of hunger and create pathways to long-term stability.

