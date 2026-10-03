With many patients waiting weeks to see a healthcare provider, more people are looking for convenient ways to access medical care.

Healthcare leaders say consumers increasingly want options that fit their schedules and budgets. Same-day visits, virtual appointments and retail healthcare services are becoming popular alternatives for patients who need treatment for common illnesses and routine healthcare needs.



CVS MinuteClinic highlights same-day and virtual healthcare services

CVS MinuteClinic highlights same-day and virtual healthcare services

CVS MinuteClinic providers offer care for a variety of conditions and can help patients address everyday health concerns without the lengthy wait often associated with traditional appointments.

Healthcare experts say the growing demand for flexible care options reflects a broader shift in how patients approach their health, with convenience and accessibility playing a larger role in decision-making.

Patients interested in learning more about available services can visit MinuteClinic.com or explore options through the CVS Health app.