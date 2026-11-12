Millions of people live with sleep apnea, yet many never receive a diagnosis or struggle to stick with treatment after they do. Board-Certified Pulmonary and Sleep Physician Dr. Yatin J. Patel hopes to change that conversation with his new book, CPAP Is Sexy: How Treating Sleep Apnea Restores Energy, Intimacy, and Life.

Drawing on three decades of clinical experience, Dr. Patel focuses on what successful treatment can restore beyond better sleep. His message centers on improved energy, stronger relationships, renewed focus, and helping people feel like themselves again. The book also addresses common challenges that cause many CPAP users to abandon treatment in the first few weeks.



"CPAP Is Sexy" connects sleep apnea treatment to healthier relationships

"CPAP Is Sexy" connects sleep apnea treatment to healthier relationships

The book launched Nov. 3 and is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions. Readers can also access a free first chapter and additional resources through Dr. Patel's website.

For more information, visit dryatinjpatel.com.