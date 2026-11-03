Sending money to loved ones abroad can be an important part of holiday giving, whether it helps cover gifts, groceries, bills or an unexpected expense. But fees, exchange rates, delivery times and fraud risks can make choosing the right way to send that money more complicated.

Journalist and consumer expert Claudia Lombana says trust and security deserve just as much attention as speed. The Visa Money Travels Report found that 45% of Americans would accept a 24-hour delay if it meant stronger fraud protection. Families should compare the total cost of a transfer, understand available protections and verify unexpected requests for money before sending anything.



Claudia Lombana shares safer ways to send holiday money abroad

Claudia Lombana shares safer ways to send holiday money abroad

That last step has become even more important as AI makes impersonation scams more convincing. A cloned voice or realistic message can appear to come from someone you know, so an urgent request for money deserves a second check through a trusted phone number or another familiar way of contacting that person.

For more information, visit visa.com/visadirectnetwork.

