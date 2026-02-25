The CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is back in Baltimore and CareFirst is making an impact through their sponsorship. The tournament brings the community together, drives local economic growth, and gives the company a way to get involved by supporting programs and initiatives that directly benefit the city.

In addition to the 22 men’s and women’s championship matchups, there will be signature CIAA events including Fan Fest at the Baltimore Convention Center, Career Expo, Education Day, Step Shows, A-List Performances, CIAA Parties throughout town, community service initiatives, and a series of town halls and symposiums focused on education, health, financial wellness, and innovation.

CIAA Tournament Back In Baltimore

The CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Returns to CFG Bank Arena today and runs through ‘Championship Saturday,’ February 28th.

Get your tickets at Baltimore.org/CIAA.

To learn more about CareFirst’s commitment to the community, visit CareFirst.com/Transformation.