For nearly 80 years, Chimes has helped people with disabilities live fuller, more independent lives through programs and services that support personal growth, community involvement, and everyday success.

A big part of that mission is the work of more than 1,000 Direct Support Professionals who provide day-to-day support and encouragement to the people Chimes serves. Their efforts were recently recognized during Direct Support Professionals Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the impact they make in helping individuals pursue their goals and live life to the fullest.



Chimes celebrates the people and programs that help individuals thrive

Chimes celebrates the people and programs that help individuals thrive

Chimes also creates opportunities for people to explore their interests and talents. One example is the Chimes Marching Band, where members come together through music, dance, and teamwork while sharing their passion for performing with the community. The group reflects the organization's commitment to giving people the freedom to pursue the activities they enjoy and express themselves in meaningful ways.

For more information, visit chimes.org.